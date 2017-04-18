'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' News: Kanye West's November Meltdown Served to Strengthen His and Kim's Marriage Bond

The reality television series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" has addressed what happened to Kanye West last November in the latest episode aired on Sunday.

Kanye's wife, Kim, was in New York City with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian to attend the Angel Ball to accept a philanthropy award on behalf of their late father, Robert Kardashian. But then she received a call from one of Kanye's friends, saying that something was going on with her husband. The anxious wife hurried back home to Los Angeles to be at her husband's side, and thus missed the awarding ceremony.

In her speech, Khloé said that being at the Angel Ball was an honor and that Kim was also overwhelmed despite her absence.

"But I know that my dad is with her and he has her back," Khloé added.

Although it was not mentioned anywhere in the episode, the general assumption is that this could have been referencing Kanye's November 2016 meltdown and subsequent hospitalization. The incident may have initially been scary for Kim, but things turned out okay in the end, as she herself claimed when she went to visit Khloé afterward.

Kim said that Kanye would be fine and that the hospitalization has served to allow her husband to take a much-needed time off. However, she did confess that she felt a sense of responsibility for what happened to Kanye.

"I've been staying home and looking at him to take care of everything while I stay home," Kim said.

She also mentioned that she had been trying to act normally around their kids and not let them know where their father was or what just happened to him. Kim also shared a sweet moment she shared with Kanye at the hospital.

"Kanye was really cute — he was like, 'So this is what for better or for worse is.' And I was like, 'Yeah.' ... This is what being a wife is," Kim said, further adding that Kanye was going to be fine.

Kanye was reportedly hospitalized for mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation but has been doing better since.

