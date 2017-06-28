'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Rumors: Kris Jenner Desperate to Get Higher Ratings?

The bad news just keeps coming for the Kardashian–Jenner family. The viewership for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 13 continues to drop, raking in around 1.4 million views an episode.

Facebook/KUWTKA promotional photo for the 13th season of the reality TV series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The season 13 premiere of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family, suffered a major ratings drop from the series' 2016 season premiere. It only averaged 1.48 million viewers — down dramatically from last year's 2.19 million viewers — and only drew a 0.7 rating in the adults 18–49 demographic, marking it one of the series' lowest-rated premiere episodes.

The show's significant drop in viewership ratings is apparently making Kris Jenner worry a lot. Therefore, the mother of six called an emergency family meeting to discuss how low the ratings have become and to find a quick solution.

"Kris needs to get those numbers up and she's desperate to do so," an insider told Radar Online, adding she warned her kids — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie — that the show will soon be over if they do not step up. "She even wants the kids to come up with more outrageous story lines," the source added.

Could Khloe and Tristan Thompson's discussion about getting married and starting a family be one of the solutions? In the 14th episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 13, Khloe explored the possibility of becoming Kim's surrogate and received some good news in the process — she would have no problems getting pregnant in the future.

"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," Khloe said, expressing her desire for it to happen soon. "He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there," she added.

Meanwhile, Kylie will soon launch her own reality TV series called "Life of Kylie." The show, which will debut in the summer, will follow the 19-year-old socialite's day-to-day life and her close friendship with model Jordyn Woods.