Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman News: Are the Couple Headed to Splitsville?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Australian country music superstar Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Their marriage is being considered as one of the relationship goals in Hollywood, but new reports claim that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's union is currently on the rocks.

According to New Idea magazine, the Australian country singer and the award-winning actress have been living "separate lives" after their distance started to put a strain on their relationship.

Speculations about the rumored separation between the couple emerged after Kidman was seen sharing a "lingering" hug with her friend Garth Davis who was in Sydney for the premiere of the film "Top of the Lake."

A source reportedly told the publication that Urban will be very "furious" because of the photo even if he knows that his wife and the director are just friends.

However, another source reportedly told the same magazine that Urban and Kidman always put their relationship on top of their priorities, and they will do everything to keep their love alive.

In an interview with CTV News, Urban revealed that he is willing to catch a plane in the middle of a busy tour schedule even in ungodly hours just to be back to his wife and their children. "If there's a way for me to get home after a show — even if it gets me there at 1 in the morning — then I can at least have breakfast (and) lunch with the family," Urban said.

Urban also revealed that he constantly tries to offer support to his wife whenever her acting job is taking a toll on her, especially in her latest work for HBO's limited series "Big Little Lies" where her character Celeste gets involved in several heavy drama.

According to the country singer, he opts to become a loving husband whenever Kidman's professional struggles as an actress catch up with her. "If she's getting tossed around or she's being traumatized, she's really feeling it. It's legit," Urban stated. "Those scenes were pretty heavy. She would call me after a day of shooting and be just really shaken. I could hear it in her voice. Luckily we're both artists and I get the passion and commitment in her life, in storytelling."