Kelly Clarkson News: Former 'American Idol' Winner Drops Two New Singles, Latest Album to Arrive Next Month

Facebook/Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson's upcoming album, "Meaning of Life," arrives on October 27.

After teasing her fans that she would be releasing her latest single soon, Kelly Clarkson's new single, "Love So Soft" finally arrived yesterday, Sept. 7. However, there's more to come as the former "American Idol" singer is releasing her album next month.

It was last week when Clarkson teased her fans that she would be dropping her latest single on Sept. 7. However, it turned out that "Love So Soft" was not the only single that was made available on iTunes when it arrived yesterday as Clarkson's other song, "Move You," also came as an instant download for those who availed of her upcoming album, "Meaning of Life," ahead of its full release on Oct. 27.

"Meaning of Life" will be Clarkson's first album under the Atlantic Records label. Her previous album, "Piece by Piece," was her last from RCA records, which became her record label for a long time. According to Clarkson, while she is grateful for her stint with RCA since she won "American Idol" in 2002, she is excited to work with her new record label for several reasons.

"After winning American Idol there was an arranged marriage that occurred that sometimes worked out and sometimes resulted in the hardest experiences of my life... Although I am extremely thankful to the amazing people that I've had the chance to work with, I cannot describe the excitement of working with Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman and their team at Atlantic Records. The loyalty, innovation, and creativeness that Atlantic Records has been consistently bringing to the music industry are incredibly exciting for any artist to be a part of," Clarkson said.

Meanwhile, in line with the promotion of "Meaning of Life," Clarkson recently shared the cover of her upcoming album on her Instagram account. Apart from telling her fans to pre-order the album so that they can already listen to "Love So Soft" and "Move You," she also declared that "Meaning of Life" is the album that she has always intended to make.

As to why Clarkson said so, it can only be understood when "Meaning of Life" arrives.