Kelly Clarkson Picks 'The Voice' Over 'American Idol'

Although Kelly Clarkson made history when she became the first champion of "American Idol," the singer has decided to have a stint on "The Voice" over returning to the singing competition where she rose to fame.

Facebook/NBCTheVoiceA promotional photo of NBC's reality singing competition "The Voice."

Clarkson made the official announcement about her decision Thursday last week via a Facebook Live chat with Blake Shelton.

For the Spring 2018 cycle of "The Voice," Clarkson will take one of the coveted coaches' chairs, joining Shelton and Adam Levine. The upcoming 14th season of NBC's popular talent search will premiere around the time of the revival of ABC's "American Idol," where the singer was reportedly tapped to become one of the judges as well.

Clarkson's decision came as a surprise for many, considering that she was the first-ever "American Idol" winner. Over the years, she has made several appearances on the show. She even became one of the guest judges during last year's season.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that Clarkson chose "The Voice" for some important reasons. Aside from the fact that the show has been a second home for her, "The Voice" has reportedly treated her like a queen, especially when she joined them last year for the Christmas Special. Clarkson had already said she would like to join "The Voice" as a judge but was never able to because of her busy touring and recording schedule. Now, the chips have finally landed in place for "The Voice" so Clarkson is giving it a shot.

"NBC also wants to work with her on some of the upcoming musicals and the money was too good to pass up. Kelly was having reservations that Idol was no longer on FOX. Kelly had worked with ABC before and once she started comparing it to what she had with The Voice and all they were offering it was a no-brainer to become a coach on The Voice. Kelly is very excited," the insider revealed to Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Clarkson said in a statement that she could not wait to turn her chair, see the new artists, and give them the support they will need to make it in the industry.