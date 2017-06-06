Ken Ham Insists There Are No Black or White People: 'We're All The Same Color'

People have tried to solve the issue of racism for hundreds of years now, but the problem persists to this very day.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KEN HAM) Ken Ham holds up a piece of white paper to prove that he isn't a 'white' person.

Creationist Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, wrote on his Facebook page that the answer to racism is actually pretty simple. However, it would require everybody in this world to change their mindsets.

"The answer to racism is first to understand all people are one race, one family. Genetically and biblically, all humans are one biological race. All humans are people of color. If you don't have color you have a problem!" he said.

"The answer to racism is to understand all humans are one race and all have the same problem of sin, and need to judge their behavior against the absolute authority of God's Word," he said.

Ham acknowledged that it would be impossible to have people change their views about race overnight. He suggested that people start teaching the youth about the proper mindset regarding race. "If students were taught the truth about race and skin shade (one race; same color) it would help stop racism and prejudice," he said.

Scientifically speaking, Ham also said all humans have the same basic color of skin, which comes from the pigment melanin. However, people simply carry different shades. Hence, there are really no "white" or "black" people.

"Using terms like 'white' and 'black' promotes division, racism, and prejudice. All are brown," he stressed.

This was not the first time Ham tackled the issue of race. He earlier discussed interracial marriage on his blog, since many Christians are opposed to it. He said it is simply ludicrous to claim that God does not allow this.

"When Christians legalistically impose non-biblical ideas, such as no interracial marriage onto their culture, they are helping to perpetuate prejudices that have often arisen from evolutionary influences," he said. "If we are really honest, in countries like America, the main reason for Christians being against interracial marriage is, in most instances, really because of skin color."