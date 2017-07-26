Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are 'Disrespectful,' Says Metallica

The Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, are still receiving backlash for a rather poorly planned business venture. More recently, Metallica frontman, James Hetfield, spoke out about the unauthorized vintage tees, calling the Jenner project "disrespectful."

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Kendall and Kylie Jenner pull out "One of One" collection of vintage tees.

Metallica's lead singer could not help but join the many netizens who have lashed out against the Jenners' "One of One" collection, given that the pair attempted to sell t-shirts of the band with Kendall and Kylie's faces overlapping and covering the iconic band's name.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hetfield shared, "I guess what they were thinking is, 'We can do whatever we want.'"

"To me, it's disrespectful," he added. "We've spent 36 years working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count, and someone just throws something up over something that we feel...not that it is sacred or anything, but show some respect."

Metallica, however, is not the only band who almost fell victim to the Jenners' vintage shirt collection. Other artists include Pink Floyd, Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G, Black Sabbath, and more.

Apart from placing their faces over these iconic musicians, the sisters also plastered their Instagram posts over the artists' band logos and faces.

Shortly after uploading the promotional material for the tees, they received backlash especially from fans of these legends. The Jenner sisters then issued an apology through social media, admitting that their business venture was not "well thought out."

The sisters also pulled out their shirts from all retailers and the "disrespectful" images have been wiped out for good.

Legal action against the Jenners is taking place. Photographer Mike Miller is suing the sisters for using the image he shot of Tupac without his consent.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire responded by trolling the sisters with a tee with Kendall and Kylie's faces on it that was covered by their Everything Now logo.