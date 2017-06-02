Kendall and Kylie Jenner News: Sisters Staying Neutral on Kris and Caitlyn's Feud

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are just happy to stay out of it. The two Jenner sisters are content with being on the sidelines of a new feud between their parents Kris and Caitlyn's recent feud over a few reveals by the former Olympian in her new autobiography.

The two sisters are just letting their parents handle their newest controversy on their own, without any inputs from them, as Kendall and Kylie Jenner "see both sides" of the developing feud well enough, according to a source reporting to Us Magazine.

The latest disagreement between "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kris Jenner and Caitlyn started over a few statements that the latter has included into her new memoir, titled "Secrets of My Life." In this book, the 67-year-old Caitlyn recollected how her ex-wife, Kris, had known about how she identified herself, gender-wise, even before she took the final step to becoming a transgender.

It's a scene already familiar to fans and followers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but since the book came out, 61-year-old Kris Jenner has taken public opportunities to slam the statements made by Caitlyn in her memoir.

Kris has been accusing her ex-partner of misrepresenting her as "Secrets of My Life" has generally cast the reality star in an unflattering light. "Everything she says is all made up," Kris Jenner said. "Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?" Kris exclaimed on an episode of the reality series.

Despite the drama, Kendall and Kylie Jenner both remain on good terms with both of their parents, according to sources. Even at just 21 and 19 years of age, respectively, both Kendall and Kylie understand how a conflict like this could develop, and they still love their parents despite the issue.

"Kylie and Kendall love their dad but understand why their larger family would feel the way they feel. They see both sides of it. They're adults," the informant noted.