Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Vintage T-Shirts Spark Anger on Social Media

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's latest business venture has outraged and upset a number of social media users. Their new vintage T-shirt collection is expensive, disrespectful to talented artists, and is far from vintage, according to some of the netizens.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Kendall and Kylie Jenner have a new shirt line.

The Jenner sisters launched Kendall + Kylie One of One tops that cost $125 each. The designs feature the girls' images, some of their Instagram posts, and their brand logo, layered on top of talented artists such as Tupac Shakur, Pink Floyd, Metallica, and more.

A furious Twitter user, tagging the girls' accounts, wrote, "What's your version of VINTAGE."

Another user expressed frustration over the design as well as the shirts' price tag. He tweeted, "125$ for a picture of u covering a bands name with actual talent. This is so wrong who approved this."

Amid the backlash, the promotional images for the vintage collection have been pulled from their website, and eventually the girls announced the discontinuation of the shirts.

In a statement, the Jenners apologized to fans who have been offended by the artworks and they apologized to families of the artists who probably felt disrespected. They noted that they too are fans of the cultural icons and it was not their intention to insult their work.

They clarified that all shirts have been pulled out from retail.

More importantly, the sisters admitted that the project was not well thought out, and that they will take this as a learning opportunity for future ventures in the fashion industry.

And yes, they said they were sorry.

The backlash is not entirely new to the Jenner sisters. This year, netizens were angry at their Shiloh slip-on that looks very similar to a Chanel item.

Apart from their business, Kendall has previously been called out for the controversial Pepsi ad that she starred in. Kylie has been called out for her fashion choices, one of which was her decision to wear cornrows.