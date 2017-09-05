Kendall Jenner Addresses Pepsi Ad Controversy

Kendall Jenner, the second youngest member of the Kardashian clan, finally addressed the controversial Pepsi ad campaign which she starred in.

REUTERS/Eric Thayer Model and television personality Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015.

In a teaser for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 21-year-old can be seen perched on a bed talking to her sister Kim Kardashian-West about how the backlash has affected her.

"It feels like my life is over," she told her sister. "You made a mistake," Kim replied.

This will not be the first time for Kim to weigh in on the issue. Previously she said that her sister understood what went wrong and that she feels awful, and she just wants to move on.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kim shared that there is footage of Kendall crying over the controversy even when she did not address it publicly. Her sister told her that she does not ever want to see that footage of her crying.

The Pepsi ad which was eventually dropped by the company amidst the backlash and accusations of trivializing social movements.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace, and understanding," the company said in a statement. They also issued an apology to those who were offended by the campaign, and to Kendall for placing her at the center of this controversy.

In the advert, Kendall leaves a modeling shoot to join protesters. She then hands over an ice cold Pepsi to one of the officers monitoring the protest. The act of approaching the authorities alludes to Ieshia Evans' iconic confrontation with heavily armored riot officers in a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of Alton Sterling.

Activists slammed the ad for its untruthful portrayal of protesting against police brutality. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, Bernice King, was among those who criticized the ad.

Pepsi is no stranger to such controversies. In 2013, they had to pull out an ad for Mountain Dew that was criticized for suggesting racial stereotypes and trivializing violence toward women.