Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin News: Reality Star Dating LA Clippers Player?

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were spotted hanging out twice in less than a week leading many to speculate something is going on between the two. Jenner's unofficial beau, A$AP Rocky, also reacted to the news saying he was upset seeing the two together.

Jenner and Griffin were spotted having dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Sunday night. The two were previously spotted leaving the Avenue Nightclub in the same limo.

Several sources smell romance between the two despite no official word coming from both parties. However, Jenner's current "boyfriend" expressed his feelings about the two spending time together.

"A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake," a source told Hollywood Life. "A$AP is into Kendall and has been for a long time. They never put a label on their relationship, but it still caught A$AP off-guard that Kendall would look to be spending romantic time with someone other than him."

Despite being very private about her relationships, there is already enough evidence that Jenner and A$AP are dating. To see her with Griffin seems a bit out of place unless she ended her relationship with the rapper.

Griffin also has a reason not to be linked to any one as the basketball star just welcomed his second child back in September. While there have been no reports of a breakup with Brynn Cameron, the National Basketball Association star does have a penchant for dating models and Jenner fits that criterion perfectly.

Interestingly, A$AP and Jenner were photographed together just three days before being spotted with Griffin. Maybe A$AP does have a right to be upset, maybe they are still together and maybe Griffin and Jenner are just friends. However, the fact the remains that the two have been spending time together regularly in the past two weeks, and where there's smoke, there is bound to be fire.