Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin News: Rumored Couple Spotted Together During the Weekend

Rumors about Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have emerged recently, and the couple made headlines once again after they were spotted on a beach in Malibu during Labor Day weekend.

Speculations grew when Jenner and Griffin were seen last Wednesday walking out of a restaurant together in Los Angeles. On Thursday, photographs of the two spread like wildfire across the internet, showing both Jenner and Griffin in their casual clothes.

According to reports, the supermodel and her rumored beau were on a dinner date at the time with Jenner's best friend Hailey Baldwin and NBA star Chandler Parsons. A source told E! News that Jenner and Griffin arrived at the restaurant at around 9:30 p.m. where they stayed inside a private booth. According to the source, the dinner was not just a simple friendly outing but was more like a double date because both Jenner and Baldwin were seated close to Griffin and Parsons, respectively.

The source also revealed that while Jenner and Griffin did not show a lot of PDA, there was a time when Griffin wrapped his arm around Jenner's soldier. "You could tell Blake was more into Kendall by the way he was staring and smiling at her. He looked very into her," the source said.

Blake and Griffin were then spotted at Nobu on Thursday night

During Labor Day weekend, the two were also seen with a group of their friends on a beach in Malibu. Pictures showed Jenner wearing a crop top while Griffin was in jeans and a tie-dyed t-shirt. Witnesses said the two looked very happy.

However, Jenner and Griffin have yet to confirm their relationship. Some reports claim that the two were just hanging out as the supermodel wants to keep her options open. Before the news emerged, she was reportedly seeing ASAP Rocky.