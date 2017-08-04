Kendall Jenner Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kendall Jenner is finally getting some peace of mind. The 21-year-old model was granted a permanent restraining order against Thomas Hummel, an obsessed fan who sent the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star multiple letters confessing his love for her.

REUTERS/Eric Thayer Model and television personality Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Diane Von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015.

Reports revealed that although Jenner was not able to attend the court hearing on Wednesday, her lawyer Shawn Holley was present to give the judge a declaration from the reality star's security detail.

Hummel, who has been an issue for Jenner since February, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her. He is also not supposed to make any contact with her for the next three years. In addition, he is forbidden from possessing any guns as long as the order is still in place.

News of Jenner's obsessed fan started in July. The TV personality said she needed protection from Hummel after he kept flooding her mailbox with love letters. Those messages immediately turned hostile. From professing his admiration for Jenner, he transitioned to accusing her of being "an internet wh*re."

Additionally, Hummel accused Kris Jenner of paying A$AP Rocky to be intimate with her daughter.

Jenner eventually decided that she needed to take legal action against her lovesick fan.

