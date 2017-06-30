Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About Long-Distance Relationship With Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson recently spoke up about her eight-year marriage with Hank Baskett, sharing the struggles she faced being in a long-distance relationship and how their current living situation has affected their marriage.

(Photo: Facebook/KendraOnTop)A promotional photo of Kendra Wilkinson's reality show "Kendra on Top."

Wilkinson is currently living in Las Vegas and is apart from her husband due to her commitment in a stage production. Baskett, on the other hand, is residing in Los Angeles.

In an interview with In Touch, the reality star revealed that separating herself from her family was not a decision that she easily made.

"It was hard for Hank to accept, because it meant I would move away from my family for four months," Wilkinson said.

The reality star also disclosed that she and Baskett had already threatened to divorce each other "probably five times." However, she remains confident that they will survive the difficulty they are currently going through in their relationship.

"At the end of the day, the downside of being married is the temptation all around. You know, the sexual temptations," Wilkinson told In Touch. "I am not going to lie — I am a sexual person. I am a 32-year-old person, and sometimes the temptation calls. My fantasies are very strong, let's just leave it like that."

Even if Wilkinson and Baskett are currently living in different states, she revealed that they have found ways to make their relationship work through the use of communication platforms such as Skype and Facetime.

In 2015, Wilkinson joined WE reality series "Marriage Boot Camp" with her husband to resolve their marital problems. She credited her faith as the reason that that she managed to survive through the crisis and stay married with Baskett.

"I'm very strong and faithful and I know everything is going to be OK at the end of the day," she told Fox News. "I've been through it all. Everything that you've imagined."

The couple married at the Playboy Mansion back in 2009. After eight years of being together, they now have two kids — a seven-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.