Kendrick Lamar New Album 2017 Latest News: Intense 'DNA' Music Video Released; 'DAMN.' Predicted to Be Biggest Debut of 2017

After launching his latest album "DAMN." and performing an impressive headlining set at Coachella, Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his song "DNA."

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Kendrick Lamar performs a medley of songs at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 15, 2016.

As reported by Paste magazine, the video is directed by Nabil and The Little Homies, and it stars Don Cheadle as a police officer alongside Lamar in an interrogation room. Cheadle appears to be questioning Lamar, while the latter is connected to a lie detector machine.

Later on, Lamar seems to have taken over Cheadle's body, and the actor begins to lip-sync half of the song in what looks like a quasi-rap battle. Lamar, on the other hand, is dressed in a Kung Fu Kenny costume throughout the video as an homage to Cheadle's character from the 2001 action-comedy movie "Rush Hour 2."

In the second part of the music video, viewers are shown different electrifying visuals. There's a scene where Lamar is in a coffin with red roses; another scene with a car full of girls is spinning in circles; and also a black-and-white clip. At the end of the video, the audience seemingly gets punched in the face by rapper Schoolboy Q.

According to Billboard, the forecast for Lamar's latest album has grown, with industry prognosticators now suggesting that "DAMN." could debut with around 500,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending April 20. It also has a chance of scoring the largest week of 2017 for an album.

Currently, the biggest week of the year is owned by Drake and his "More Life" album, which debuted with 505,000 units earned in the week ending March 23, according to Nielsen Music.

If "DAMN." successfully debuts at No. 1, it will be the music artist's third top-ranking album. He previously led the Billboard 200 with his two previous albums: 2016's "Untitled Unmastered," which sold 178,000 units in its first week, and 2015's "To Pimp a Butterfly," which sold 363,000 units.