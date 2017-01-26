Kendrick Lamar, Rebook's Latest Collaboration Sneakers, Club C 85 'Tonal Gum,' Hit Stores

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reebok Classic unveiled its newest spring/summer ad campaign with rapper and sneaker enthusiast Kendrick Lamar. The marketing also confirmed the much-awaited release date for the Club C 85 "Tonal Gum" sneakers.

RebookA screengrab of Rapper Kendrick Lamar featured on Reebok's latest short film ad, "Hold Court"

The cinematic teaser filmed by Los Angeles based photographer, Nabil Elderkin, features the musician's narration trying to delve into the history of the Club C style line. Dubbed as the "Hold Court," it aims to trace how the iconic sneakers have evolved over the last three decades. Lamar, who was wearing the men's Club C 85 Tonal Gum, related his own vision with that of the classic pair, talking about the core value of winning in any field.



An iconic tennis court shoe. A timeless classic. The Club C. @KendrickLamar teamed up with us to celebrate the legacy and heritage of the #ClubC. Acclaimed director @nabildo captures Kendrick as he discusses how he draws inspiration from his childhood ‘court’. #thisISclassic A video posted by Reebok Classic (@reebokclassics) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

"Clean, understated and beyond design," the 29-year-old Grammy Award Winning musician said, as reported by WWD, emphasizing his love for the timeless silhouette of the Club "What the sneaker represents is important to me. Staying true to your roots and where you came from. Staying real. It's a sneaker that makes you feel a certain way when you put it on. Fearless; confident; holding court. I put pressure on myself to reach a certain level of success, and the shoe represents that. Being passionate, having the desire and hunger to be successful in whatever court you're in."

Meanwhile, Toddy Krinsky, global vice president of Reebok Classics and Entertainment, revealed that all throughout the year, their company is planning to release more variations of the Club C to celebrate its legacy as a "tennis court shoe, and a timeless classic in casual streetwear."

For those who are already wanting to get their hands on the upcoming Club C 85 Tonal Gum sneakers, it will start selling this Friday, Feb. 3, on Rebook.com. Unfortunately, its price has yet to be determined.

This development continues Lamar's working relation with Reebok. Earlier this month, he collaborated with the shoemaker for the Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule. The black and white patterned kicks retail for $109.99 for adults, $70 for kids, and $50 for toddlers.