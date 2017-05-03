Kentucky Derby 2017 Contenders Review: Classic Empire Is an Early Favorite to Win

This year's Kentucky Derby is coming on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs, and this early on, an entry is already leading the odds as the favorite to win. Which horses has the best chances of placing in the Run for the Roses, coming this weekend? Which entries will make for good bets in the upcoming big race?

Reuters/USA Today SportsKentucky Derby winner Nyquist during Thursday morning workouts prior to the Preakness Stakes.

Classic Empire is the top tip for this year's Kentucky race and has the track record to bolster the odds. At just two years old, this colt has been crowned the champion last year, according to Bleacher Report. Bettors, however, need to note some minor lapses in Mark Casse's horse, which were mostly observed in the beginning of the current season.

For instance, at the Grade 2 Holy Bull race, Classic Empire came around in the third place behind second position Gunnevera and winner Irish War Cry. These three horses will also line up for this year's Derby, and odds makers are surely taking this into account.

Classic Empire, however, showed championship form in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby earlier in April.

Always Dreaming is not far behind Classic Empire in terms of odds at the end of April, and bettors are observing if the situation will change as the date for the Kentucky Derby nears. Always Dreaming dominated the Florida Derby on April 1, where he was crowned the winner after a very strong performance.

Apart from this, the fact that Always Dreaming has the highly-regarded Todd Pletcher leading the training team makes this horse is another favorite to win this year's big race at Kentucky.

OddsShark listed the top bets for the Kentucky Derby 2017. As of 7:30 p.m. EDT last Friday, April 28, Classic Empire has the best odds at +400, closely followed by Always Dreaming at just +500. Further behind is Irish War Cry at +800, while Gunnervera and McCraken are both posted at +1000.