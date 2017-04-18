Kentucky Derby 2017 News Updates, Contenders and Standings: Classic Empire Speculated to be Crowd Favorite

The Kentucky Derby 2017 is fast approaching. But as to who will be the final top 20 contenders, nothing is set in stone just yet, and a lot could still happen within two to three weeks.

Reuters/Peter CaseyShots from the 2015 Kentucky Derby Festival

However, several contenders are in good position and are slated to be included in the final Kentucky Derby Festival lineup on May 6.

Leading as of Saturday, April 15, is Girvin, the winner of the Louisiana Derby, who has 150 points in total. Taking the second spot is Classic Empire, winner of the Arkansas Derby, who now has 132 points. In the third spot is Gormley, winner of the Santa Anita Derby, who garnered 125 points.

Girvin's trainer, Joe Sharp, trains him in preparation for the Kentucky Derby with Rosie Napravnik, who is Girvin's regular exercise rider.

"Both he and Cool Arrow were on the bridle which is good. Rosie was happy with it and he seems to be cooling out well which will set him up for his work next week," says Sharp.

Meanwhile, Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia speculates that last week's second placer, Classic Empire, might be a crowd favorite during the May 6 final race.

"I was really impressed with the way Classic Empire was able to come back like he did in a 12-horse field and run such an awesome race," Battaglia said, referring to the Arkansas Derby which Cool Empire previously won. "I think he'll be cranked up for the Derby. I think he will be the favorite."

Aside from that, Battaglia speculates that Always Dreaming - who placed seventh during last week's roundup - could also be a strong contender for 2017's Kentucky Derby.

In other news, Fast and Accurate, who finished 16th in last week's roundup was not nominated for the Triple Crown race, but the owners of the horse previously pledged that they will pay $200,000 for the supplemental nomination that is required to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby is part of the Triple Crown race, along with the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.