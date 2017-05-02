Kentucky Derby 2017: Ticket Prices 2017, Favorites and Preview

Fans will have to fork out around $432 to get a Kentucky Derby 2017 ticket, but those who want to be part of the fastest two minutes in sports can still enjoy the big day without shelling out that much.

(Photo: Reuters/USA Today Sports)Kentucky Derby 2016 winner Nyquist.

General admission tickets are available for as low as $84. The highest price it could go for is at $209, which is still more than a 50 percent savings.

As one would expect, the lower price is that way for a reason. A legion of spectators is projected to flock this seating assignment. After all, the Kentucky Derby 2017 is expected to attract around 70,000 spectators.

Despite this, the expectation is that the turnout at this year's Run for the Roses will not be bigger than the ones in the recent years especially last year, where there was increased excitement and hype following the Triple Crown win of the now iconic American Pharaoh.

Those who could shell out a few more dollars for a better view of the Kentucky Derby 2017 in a seat at the lower grandstand can buy a ticket for $240.

Courier Journal says that while the $432 price for the ticket is already a bit steep, it is actually lower when compared to ticket prices in other sporting events like the Super Bowl.

The biggest event in football will cost spectators a whopping $3,300 just to set foot into the stadium and $6,000 more for club-level seating.

The Kentucky Derby 2017 will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs. Unlike the previous years, there is no clear favorite to win.

In various betting services, however, two-year-old Classic Empire is expected to emerge victorious. After all, it was the thoroughbred race horse who won the Breeders' Futurity and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile awards last year.

If Classic Empire wins the Kentucky Derby 2017, he will be the third horse in the history of thoroughbred to achieve both feats, with Nyquist as the latest horse to receive such honor.