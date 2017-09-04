'Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition' Release Date News: Devs Confirm Ports for Major Console Platforms

Cardboard Computer Promotional image foe the upcoming "Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition" to be released in 2018 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Indie game developer Cardboard Computer confirmed that they will release "Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition" on major console gaming platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The "TV Edition" will be a complete collection of "Kentucky Route Zero" from Act 1 to the upcoming and final installment, Act 5. "Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition's" release will happen alongside the launch of Act 5 on PC.

The console release is called the "TV Edition" because as developer Jake Elliot explained in a statement through Xbox: "We're calling this version the TV Edition, and it includes the complete game — all five acts and the interludes that support them — tuned just for our favorite domestic appliance: the TV."

Cardboard Computer confirmed that the "TV Edition" will be released sometime in early 2018. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the consoles' "TV Edition" and PC's Act 5 are getting the same launch dates.

"Kentucky Route Zero" has been described by the developers as "a magical realist adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it."

The game's development was headed by a three-person team including creators Elliott, Tamas Kemenczy, and Ben Babbitt. The latter composed the game's original score "along with a suite of old hymns & bluegrass standards recorded by The Bedquilt Ramblers."

"Kentucky Route Zero" started with a Kickstarter campaign in 2012 with a very humble goal of reaching $6,500. PC players can now enjoy playing Acts I, II, III, and IV.

The game revolves around the main character named Conway. He works as a truck driver and a delivery guy who ships items for an antique shop owner named Lysette. His adventure starts when he needs to bring an order to 5 Dogwood Drive. To get there, he needs to search for the address through the roads of Kentucky.

The game is very much story-driven. Though the main task is to guide Conway, players are not required to complete puzzles or challenges.