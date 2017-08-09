Kenya Moore and Marc Daly News: Couple Arguing Over 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10?

The honeymoon seems to be over for Kenya Moore and Marc Daly after the couple was seen arguing at a restaurant. Filming for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 was reportedly the cause of the tension with Daly refusing to put his private life in the spotlight.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Reports have claimed that Daly, who is a businessman and former banker, is a private person and does not like the portrayal of men in the reality series. This is causing problems for Moore who reportedly received an ultimatum from the show's creators about filming with her husband or being removed from the show.

With the couple allegedly caught arguing, fans speculated that the subject of the heated discussion is their involvement in the reality show. However, there are also those who deflected the speculation saying that it's normal for married couples to have disagreements, not necessarily because of a TV show.

Nevertheless, she recently confirmed that she will be appearing on this season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" which suggests that Daly might have agreed to be filmed. However, agreeing and wanting are totally different things which might have been the cause of the recent tension between the newlyweds.

The former beauty queen already denied that her relationship is fake and insisted that she will not "marry" someone just for the cameras. While Bravo did not have the opportunity to film their secret marriage, she will reportedly have a ceremonial wedding in Atlanta for the show.

Moore has previously spoken about how fame can affect a relationship, something she put into consideration when she decided to marry Daly. The couple is also trying to have a child and Moore is currently undergoing IVF treatments.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is expected to return this November on Bravo.