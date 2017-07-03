Kenya Moore Flashes Wedding Ring at Essence Festival

Reality star Kenya Moore has recently revealed her wedding ring after secretly marrying her husband Marc Daly last month.

The 46-year-old reality star attended the Essence Festival on Friday, June 30, and she walked the red carpet wearing a green jumpsuit that emphasized the large diamond wedding ring she had on her finger. She flashed her ring by posing with her left hand on her hip while photos of her were taken at the event. The diamond on her ring was rectangular and was attached to a shiny dual band.

Moore married Daly on June 9 in St. Lucia after six months of dating. At the recently held Essence Festival, the reality star discussed her life as a newlywed and described it to be a very happy time in her life. She also admitted that deciding to marry her husband was not an easy decision since it entailed a huge commitment from both of them.

At some point, Moore shared her worries in the past about whether she was ever going to find someone to permanently settle down with at her mature age. The reality star also mentioned that almost 50 percent of African American females never get to marry, and she disclosed that her faith had everything to do with her finding a man she loves.

"I'm a 46-year-old woman. And I'm a black woman. And so the statistics show that over 44% of us never get married, and that's a real fact. So for me, I just kept the faith and just kept hoping and it just happened for me in a way I never expected it to so it had to be God," Kenya said while speaking at the Essence Festival.

Rumors previously surfaced that Moore could be removed from Bravo's "The Real House Wives of Atlanta" when she married Daly without notifying the show's producers about the nuptials. However, she has already denied that she will be terminated from the popular reality show, as reported by The Inquisitr.

There are reports that a ceremonial wedding ceremony for the couple might take place in the tenth season of the reality TV series in order to maintain the show's authenticity.