Kenya Moore Pregnancy Rumors: 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Reveals She and New Husband Want Children Right Away

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The image features Kenya Moore of "Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Kenya Moore and new husband Marc Daly are rumored to be pregnant with their first child.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star shocked everyone when she announced that she had already tied the knot with Daly, especially when she never mentioned having a new beau.

A lot of Moore's fans thought she rushed into the marriage with Daly, whom she met through Chef Roble Ali, but when she sat down with People last month, she said: "I always strongly believed I don't want to get married just for the sake of getting married. I've never been that girl and I will never be that girl."

The actress and reality star added: "Which is why, if it's not what I feel in my heart and my soul, I will not do it. I will not do it for cameras, I will not do it for somebody else to feel good about who I am. I have to do it for myself."

Now, there are rumors that the newly wed couple are expecting a child. She has not said anything about rumored pregnancy yet, but in her recent interview with the magazine, she admitted that she plans to have kids in the near future.

"We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away," she revealed. "We both want a child."

This statement has led fans to believe that she could be hinting at a pregnancy. Other reports also say that people have noticed Moore to be leaning towards looser outfits lately, especially during the Essence Festival, where she wore dresses that had full coverage of her stomach area.

In other news, there also have been talks that Moore has been fired from the show. However, she addressed this rumor by posting a photo of herself in a red and white outfit on Instagram, where she included the words "serving for season 10" in the caption.

Bravo has not yet confirmed the final casting for "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10, but if the 46-year-old reality star does return for the next season, there is a possibility that Daly appear on the show as well.