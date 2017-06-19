Kenya Moore Wedding News: 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Reveals New Husband's Name

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore surprised everyone when she posted a photo of her secret wedding with a new man over the weekend.

The 46-year-old reality show star tied the knot in St. Lucia in front of her family and friends. While the identity of Moore's new husband remains under wraps, she started to reveal some hints about her groom in the photos she posted on Instagram.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Based on her posts, Moore's husband is named Marc. She also told People in an interview that he is a businessman she met last year and started dating several months later. But she still opted to keep his full identity private.

"I'm just ecstatic," the new bride said in the interview. "This man is the love of my life and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."

But while Moore's happiness can be felt in her social media posts, her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan also expressed his views regarding her secret wedding on his own Instagram account.

Jordan ranted that aside from the embarrassment that he felt after being accused of domestic violence that was aired in the eighth season of the Bravo reality show, and the missed business opportunities due to his tainted image, he got more affected with the fact that his "queen" already belongs to someone else.

"Find out she is married from stranger online," the personal trainer said in the post on his private account. "Realizing it's to someone she was seeing during your relationship....this is definitely the season of losses for ya boy. TKO!! I made alot of mistakes, but I loved & cherished her. I can't lie the news of this rocked me. I pray her heart is in good hands. Take care of her. She was everything to me."

The court ordered Jordan to stay away from Moore as a result of the petition she filed for a temporary restraining order against him early this year after she accused him of calling her multiple times between September 2016 up to February 2017, even after she blocked her number.

Moore is expected to return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 later this year.