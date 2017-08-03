Kesha Announces North American Rainbow Tour

After four long years, Kesha is finally going on tour again, to the delight of fans who have long waited for the 30-year-old singer's return.

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California, U.S. August 24, 2014.

Just last month, Kesha surprised everyone when she announced the release of a new single titled "Praying." The song will be the lead single to her upcoming album "Rainbow," set for release on Friday, Aug. 11.

Almost a month after the big reveal, Kesha has announced that she will be going on a North American tour which would span six weeks beginning in September.

The tour will launch in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 26.

"My new album 'Rainbow' is dedicated to my fans. And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new 'Rainbow Tour.' I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me," Kesha said in a statement.

After releasing "Praying," Kesha immediately followed it with two new singles titled "Woman" and "Learn to Let Go." It is expected that the singer will perform songs from her new album as well as her popular hits including "Tik Tok," the song that launched Kesha to fame.

In the music video for "Praying," Kesha can be seen coming to terms with her depression and in an interview with SiriusXM radio, she admitted that a strict recording routine helped her cope with her internal battles.

Here is the complete list of Kesha's North American tour dates. Tickets will be available via KeshaOfficial.com on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Sept. 26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Sept. 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Oct. 4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Oct. 6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 9 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 13 - Lakewood, OH - Lakewood Civic Auditorium

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 16 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Oct. 18 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Oct.19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

Oct. 31 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium

Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium