Kesha Announces North American Rainbow Tour
After four long years, Kesha is finally going on tour again, to the delight of fans who have long waited for the 30-year-old singer's return.
Just last month, Kesha surprised everyone when she announced the release of a new single titled "Praying." The song will be the lead single to her upcoming album "Rainbow," set for release on Friday, Aug. 11.
Almost a month after the big reveal, Kesha has announced that she will be going on a North American tour which would span six weeks beginning in September.
The tour will launch in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 26.
"My new album 'Rainbow' is dedicated to my fans. And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new 'Rainbow Tour.' I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me," Kesha said in a statement.
After releasing "Praying," Kesha immediately followed it with two new singles titled "Woman" and "Learn to Let Go." It is expected that the singer will perform songs from her new album as well as her popular hits including "Tik Tok," the song that launched Kesha to fame.
In the music video for "Praying," Kesha can be seen coming to terms with her depression and in an interview with SiriusXM radio, she admitted that a strict recording routine helped her cope with her internal battles.
Here is the complete list of Kesha's North American tour dates. Tickets will be available via KeshaOfficial.com on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Sept. 26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Sept. 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Sept. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Oct. 4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Oct. 6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Oct. 9 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Oct. 13 - Lakewood, OH - Lakewood Civic Auditorium
Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 16 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
Oct. 18 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
Oct.19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Oct. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
Oct. 31 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium
Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium