Kesha Defamation Lawsuit News: Dr. Luke Attempts to Subpoena Lady Gaga Through Judge's Orders

Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, popularly known in the music industry as Dr. Luke, is attempting to subpoena Lady Gaga to help in his case against Kesha.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Dr. Luke has filed a subpoena to depose Lady Gaga (pictured) in his defamation case against Kesha.

The legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke began in 2014 when the "Tik Tok" singer accused the latter of abusing her and she went public with her claims. In the same year, the producer-songwriter filed a complaint against the music artist for a breach of contract, Variety reported.

Kesha then countered Dr. Luke in court by trying to break the contract based on the allegations that her producer at the time raped her and verbally abused her over the years.

Now, Dr. Luke has filed a defamation lawsuit against Kesha and is continuing to fight the artist in court. The producer's legal team has taken action to subpoena Lady Gaga for a deposition in the ongoing case.

"Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha," a lawyer from Dr. Luke's legal team said in a statement.

The lawyer added that they are going through the judge to force Lady Gaga because the "Bad Romance" singer has refused to cooperate in giving a date for her deposition.

The "Born This Way" singer has supported Kesha against Dr. Luke since news first broke in 2014. Lady Gaga started a campaign by using the hashtag "FreeKesha" on Twitter, as well as exchanging text messages with the "Blah Blah Blah" artist.

According to TMZ, Lady Gaga has been avoiding her deposition in Kesha's defamation case. The artist first offered a written statement, but Dr. Luke rather wants the artist to be grilled by his defense team for a maximum of three hours.

Dr. Luke is after a text message conversation between Kesha and Lady Gaga, where the former is accusing him of sexually abusing her and invites the latter to join her smear campaign.

A document containing the text messages was handed to Dr. Luke's lawyers. However, it was useless because several parts of the conversation had been redacted.

According to Lady Gaga's representative, they are ready to provide all relevant information in court, and that Dr. Luke is only trying to twist the truth by taking away the artist's credibility.