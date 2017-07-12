Kesha New Album News 2017: Songs From 'Rainbow' Inspired by UFO Sightings?

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California, U.S. August 24, 2014.

Kesha has just released her new album called "Rainbow," along with her first single since 2013. The singer has been in a legal battle with her producer Lukasz Gottwald, also known as Dr. Luke, in the interim.

The singer has released a new single titled "Praying," a part of her new solo album after her collaborative single "True Colors" with Zedd in 2016, according to NME.

A very unusual experience inspired her first single, as the singer recounted in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. She described what could be an encounter with unknown life, as she insists that she was sober when the supposed encounter happened in Joshua Tree.

"I was a totally sober Sally, just a lady in the desert," Kesha explained. "I look up in the sky and there's a bunch of spaceships," she recalled, as quoted by Billboard.

"I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it -- I just looked at it," the singer continued. "I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, 'What in the hell is that?' I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back," Kesha added.

Claiming that the lights came back shortly after, in a different formation that time. That led to the singer thinking to herself that they could be aliens, and the lights she was seeing could be their spaceships.

True to her experience, she already hinted that one of her new tracks for her album is called "Spaceship."

"Rainbow" will be Kesha's first solo music since 2013, when she released her deconstructed EP after her album "Warrior." In between these solo efforts, she has been locked in a legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of "mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault."