Kesha News: Singer Returns with Latest Inspirational Single

Facebook/Kesha After years of hiatus, Kesha returns with her latest single, "Praying."

After staying out of the limelight for three years, Kesha is back with her latest single, "Praying."

Fans of Kesha must have been praying hard for their idol as, despite her legal battles with her former producer, the singer is back with her latest single called "Praying." While the song opens with the singer's spoken lines suggestive of despair, the message of the song resonates with optimism.

"Am I dead or is this one of those dreams, those horrible dreams that seem like they last forever? If there is a God or whatever, something, somewhere, why have I been abandoned by everyone and everything I've ever known, I've ever loved?" goes the spoken intro of "Praying."

"Praying" was released yesterday, July 6, via a music video showing the singer laying on a raft in the middle of the sea. The music video then shifts to another scene showing the singer wearing angel wings and in a series of colorful wardrobes while playing the piano.

According to Kesha, "Praying" is a manifestation of her feelings while she was suffering from hopelessness and depression. Despite her ordeals, though, the singer revealed that she found strength from within even if it seemed out of reach initially. She also went to reveal that "Praying" is about having the empathy for someone even if he or she is the cause of another person's sufferings.

"It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal," Kesha further explained.

However, it has been revealed that "Praying" is only the first song of the many that fans can expect from Kesha. According to reports, the singer is releasing an album next month, "Rainbow," which also includes the recently released single and is slated to hit the music stores on Aug. 11.