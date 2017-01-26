Keshia Knight Pulliam News: Actress Introduces Baby To Social Media, Reveals The Names She Chose

Keshia Knight Pulliam, mostly known for her part in "The Cosby Show," has recently given birth to a healthy baby girl and she wasted no time announcing through her social media page how thankful she is for her baby.

Reuters/Fred ProuserKeshia Knight Pulliam named her baby Ella Grace.

Through an Instagram post last Jan. 24, Pulliam shared a photo of her baby's tiny feet wearing a cute pair of furry white socks. In the caption, the actress announced to her followers that she named her baby girl Ella Grace.

The name Ella Grace seems to suit Pulliam's baby considering what the new mom went through while she was pregnant. According to Café Mom, Ella is a variant of the name Ellen which means "light" while Grace is derived from the Latin word "gratia" which can mean "favor" or "thanks."

It has been a tough pregnancy for Pulliam because just days after she publicly announced her pregnancy last July 2016, her former husband, National Football League star Edgerton Hartwell, filed for divorce.

Pulliam and Hartwell got married in December 2015.

Alongside the divorce, Hartwell also demanded at the time that Pulliam and the baby submit to a paternity test to prove that he is the real father of the unborn child.

However, Pulliam responded and told Entertainment Tonight in the same month that she was not cheating on Hartwell. "It's hurtful. And I knew I couldn't be silent, because this isn't about money. This isn't about fame. This isn't about social media likes or follows. This is about my character -- my integrity as a woman being attacked -- and that's not OK," Pulliam stated.

Pulliam also claimed that it was actually Hartwell who had been unfaithful and said she was ready to leave their marriage early on but reconsidered her decision for the sake of the baby.

"In the process, I found out I was pregnant. And I had to take another hard look and decide if I wanted to try to work through this and forgive him for the sake of the child. Like, I had divorce papers ready. I presented it to him. ... Once I was pregnant I did decide to give him that one last chance," the actress explained to ET.

According to Daily Mail, after the public falling out of Pulliam and Hartwell's marriage, the pregnant actress at the time kept her ground and stated in a podcast, "Despite what's been publicized, there's always funny, there's always love, there's always laughter, no matter what."