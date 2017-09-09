'Kevin Can Wait' 2 Spoilers: Kevin Turns Into Super Dad Following Donna's Death

Facebook/KevinCanWait Kevin James on "Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will be a single father.

Even with the premiere of the second season of CBS' sitcom "Kevin Can Wait" just around the corner, fans still can't get over the fact that Donna (Erinn Hayes) will die next season. They aren't the only one affected by her passing as the family patriarch, Kevin (Kevin James), will be more involved with his family turning him into a "super dad" of sorts.

In an interview with TV Line, the series' executive producer Rob Long revealed that Kevin will drive his family crazy with his sudden interest in their affairs following Donna's death. For example, when Kendra's (Taylor Spreitler) fiancé, Chale (Ryan Cartwright), reveals that his visa won't be renewed, he will step up and prepare a wedding that his daughter has always dreamed of.

However, he will only have 48 hours to do what he has to do or his future son-in-law will be sent back home. Long's statement also reveals that Kendra and Chale will finally get hitched next season after being indecisive about the prospect of getting married last season.

Working with Kevin to make Kendra's wedding go as planned is his former colleague in the force Vanessa (Leah Remini). She apparently knows someone in immigration which means she can pull some strings as a possible favor for Kevin.

Remini recently signed in as a series regular this season so fans definitely see a lot more of her in "Kevin Can Wait." She will probably help Kevin land a job in the security firm she owns leading fans to speculate on a potential romance developing between the two.

Kevin and Vanessa have been rivals during their time in the police force and what better to spark love than reminiscing about a little competition. However, in the same interview with TV Line, Long has said that this is something they really want to veer away from. Nevertheless, it appears that many will appreciate Kevin finding romance next season.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 is set to premiere on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.