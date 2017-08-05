'Kevin Can Wait' Season 2 Cast News: CBS Boss Explains Decision to Replace Erinn Hayes

Facebook/kevincanwait 'Kevin Can Wait' season 2 will switch Erinn Hayes for Leah Remini.

When season 2 of "Kevin Can Wait" premieres, Kevin Gable (Kevin James) will have already been widowed.

It was revealed earlier this year that Erinn Hayes, who portrayed Kevin's wife Donna in the first season, will not be returning to reprise her role. Hayes confirmed the news herself via Twitter, as she said that she has "been let go from the show."

True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans. https://t.co/HfYKzVuSnT — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) June 3, 2017

The new female lead will be played by Leah Remini, who co-starred with James in a CBS sitcom that ran for nine seasons, "The King of Queens." Remini is set to reprise the role she played in the "Kevin Can Wait" season 1 finale, Vanessa Cellucci.

At the recent Television Critics Association press tour, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl assured everyone that Remini was not specifically brought in with the intent to replace Hayes. Remini's guest starring role was initially just a move to boost the show's ratings.

"Erinn is a terrific actress; she did a great job," Kahl said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "When everybody collectively saw how Leah and Kevin were together in those last couple episodes, there was an undeniable spark there."

He added: "Kevin, the studios and the network all got together and wanted to keep that magic and chemistry going forward. Leah was a stunt episode at the end of the season. I don't believe there was any thought toward [having her replace Hayes as the female lead]."

The upcoming second season will see a time jump of one year. Donna will be killed off and Kevin will be a widow at that point. Kahl also revealed at the press tour that Donna's death will be "treated with dignity and respect." Kevin will join Vanessa's new security firm and will also return to the dating game in time. However, it has been said that Kevin and Vanessa may not get together.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will premiere Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.