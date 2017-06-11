'Kevin Can Wait' Season 2 Cast Shakeup: Celebrity Friends React to Erinn Hayes's Firing

Erinn Hayes's celebrity friends have rallied behind her following her firing from "Kevin Can Wait" season 2. The actress, who plays Kevin James' wife Donna, was not asked to return as producers decided to shake up the series for next season.

Facebook/kevincanwait Celebrity friends throw support for Erinn Hayes after she was booted out of "Kevin Can Wait."

In her place, Leah Remini will now reportedly pair up with James as Vanessa Cellucci, who is his partner in the police force. In the finale last season, the two went undercover as husband and wife and the writers will follow this path when the show returns.

Hayes's friends voiced their reactions to the abrupt changes on "Kevin Can Wait" season 2. "Will and Grace" star Megan Mullally called out the show for letting go of a "truly great, hilarious actress," she tweeted. She and Hayes worked together on "Children's Hospital."

Media man Bruce Rheins assured Hayes she will be back on TV soon enough. Actor David Arquette, on the other hand, related a similar experience about being rejected in Hollywood.

y'all are crazy @KevinCanWaitCBS. Erinn Hayes is a truly great, hilarious actress who can do literally anything. your loss. https://t.co/XY8BrhHY3t — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) June 6, 2017

I once had a scene with Anthony Michael Hall that I was the lead in and after the scene the director replaced me with Anthony Michael Hall — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) June 6, 2017

Some fans have also expressed their disappointment about the cast shakeup by saying they won't be watching the show anymore. Others, however, expressed happiness about the "King of Queens" reunion. James and Remini both starred as husband and wife in this sitcom from 1998 to 2007.

Before "Kevin Can Wait" debuted in the fall of 2016, James said in an interview with TV Guide that there were no plans to ask Remini to guest star on his then new show with Hayes. "If I did it too soon, it would feel like a ploy," James said. "I want this show to take on its own life and become its own thing."

As of press time, James and Remini haven't made any comments about Hayes's firing. Learn more about Hayes and her work on "Kevin Can Wait" in the video below.