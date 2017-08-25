'Kevin Can Wait' Season 2 News, Air Date: Donna's Death Will Push Story Forward, Pay Respect to Erinn Hayes

Facebook/kevincanwait 'Kevin Can Wait' season 2 will switch Erinn Hayes for Leah Remini.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 is going to have a new leading lady played by Leah Remini. But in order to make room for Remini's character, Kevin's wife Donna has to be killed off.

The decision to write the character out in such a way came about because the show wanted to pay respect to Erinn Hayes, who played Donna Gable. The character's death will also serve as a tool to move the story forward, especially when it comes to Kevin (Kevin James).

"The goal was to give Kevin's character a real drive and a real predicament [involving] how a family comes back together [after tragedy]," executive producer Rob Long told TVLine of the decision. "Also, out of respect for the character of Donna — and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her — it seemed like the only right and fair way to treat her character."

Remini had guest starred on the season 1 finale of "Kevin Can Wait." Her appearance was particularly nostalgic for those who were fans of "The King of Queens," which starred both James and Remini. CBS decided to bring Remini back full-time due to the overwhelming reception, and Hayes was removed from the show.

Hayes confirmed the news herself on social media.

"When everybody collectively saw how Leah and Kevin were together in those last couple episodes, there was an undeniable spark there," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl previously said at the Television Critics Association press tour, as she mentioned that Remini was not intentionally brought in to take Hayes' place. "Kevin, the studios and the network all got together and wanted to keep that magic and chemistry going forward."

Remini has also taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her time on the set of the CBS sitcom, describing her experience as "amazing." She will be reprising her role as Vanessa Cellucci.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will premiere Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.