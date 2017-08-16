'Kevin Can Wait' Season 2 News, Air Date: Leah Remini Shares Set Photo, Talks Role

Facebook/kevincanwait 'Kevin Can Wait' season 2 will switch Erinn Hayes for Leah Remini.

Production for "Kevin Can Wait" season 2 is already underway, and new cast member Leah Remini has taken to social media to share a photo from the set.

Remini posted a photo of herself with star Kevin James, who can be seen wearing sweats and holding up a mug. Remini, who was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans, wrote that it has "been an amazing first week" in the caption.

As fans may recall, Remini guest starred in the first season of "Kevin Can Wait" as Vanessa Cellucci. Her appearance was received so well that CBS decided to bring her in permanently. However, her casting meant that they had to let go Erinn Hayes, who played Kevin's wife Donna Gable.

"Erinn is a terrific actress; she did a great job," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said at the Television Critics Association press tour. "When everybody collectively saw how Leah and Kevin were together in those last couple episodes, there was an undeniable spark there."

Kahl then proceeded to explain that Remini appeared as a guest on the show in season 1 as a stunt, but her reunion with her "The King of Queens" co-star was so well-received that CBS opted to make her a series regular, making her the new female lead.

"Kevin, the studios and the network all got together and wanted to keep that magic and chemistry going forward," Kahl added. "I don't believe there was any thought toward [having her replace Hayes as the female lead]."

Remini will be reprising her role as Vanessa and confirmed as much while speaking to "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert. "At the end of the last season I played his partner, we were cops together," she revealed. "So I just come back as that character."

As for how Hayes' character will exit, season 2 will open with a time jump and Donna would have already died.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will premiere Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Watch the interview below: