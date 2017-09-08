'Kevin Can Wait' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: No Plans for Romance Between Leah Remini's and Kevin James' Characters

Facebook/kevincanwait 'Kevin Can Wait' season 2 will not find Kevin James and Leah Remini in a romance.

Leah Remini may be reuniting with Kevin James on "Kevin Can Wait," but that does not mean their two characters will be striking up a romance.

As fans may recall, Erinn Hayes, who played Kevin's wife Donna, was not asked to return for season 2 of the comedy series. Her character will be killed off, which is a little morbid for a sitcom. However, her death will make room for some character development on Kevin Gable's (James) part.

In her place, Remini will be taking over as the new female lead. But the people behind the show have no intention of making Remini's Vanessa Cellucci the new love interest.

"Honestly, we're trying not to [put them in a romantic relationship]," executive producer Rob Long told TVLine. "I know that sounds crazy!"

Long further explained that they only intend to explore the two characters' working relationship. They already displayed an interesting dynamic in the season 1 finale, when Remini guest starred as the character, and the producers are looking to continue that in season 2.

"These two actors have incredibly fun chemistry together, but they're also great antagonists," Long continued. "So as much as there's a lot of snap and crackle on screen, there's also a lot of fun in watching two people not get along."

As for Donna, it remains to be seen how her death will play out, though it has been said that the decision to kill the character off was made out of respect for Hayes. Kevin's loss will open new story opportunities and will make him grow as a father who now has to raise his children by himself.

Fans of "The King of Queens" are definitely excited to see Remini and James back in action together. Remini is enjoying her time on the set of the show, having shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will premiere Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.