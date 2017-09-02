'Kevin Can Wait' Season 2 Plot News: Episode 1 Synopsis Released; No Mention of Donna's Death

CBS released the first episode synopsis for "Kevin Can Wait" season 2 and it shows no hints of Donna (Erinn Hayes) nor traces of her death. Instead, the season will open with an entirely new vibe as the series takes on a different creative direction.

Facebook/KevinCanWait Kevin James on "Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will be a single father.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 episode 1 is titled "Civil Ceremony" and its focus is on Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) and Chale's (Ryan Cartwright) wedding. Kevin (Kevin James) will seek the help of Father Phillip (Jim Breuer) for the ceremony while Vanessa (Leah Remini) will help Kendra put her wedding together.

The episode synopsis makes no mention of Donna, Kendra's mother, and Kevin's wife. In May, the show's producers confirmed that they will have to take the character out of the series, which resulted in the firing of Hayes.

Remini was then promoted to series regular in Hayes' place. Producers also decided that they will not mention why Donna was killed off in the show.

"If it becomes necessary for a story, we'll do it, but otherwise we're going to kind of — the show is about moving forward," executive producer Rob Long told TV Guide, adding that they haven't come up with a specific reason for her death either.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will open one year later after Donna died. By then, the characters would have somehow moved on, thus the wedding opening.

Meanwhile, Remini's addition marks a big reunion for her and James since their stint as husband and wife on "The King of Queens" from 1998 to 2007. "Kevin Can Wait" season 2, however, won't pair them romantically again just yet.

James told Yahoo TV that his character on "Kevin Can Wait" will be navigating single parenting in the new season. He said that this was the original idea for the series before it became a story about a retired cop in season 1. Now, they are going back to the single father idea.

"The first season was great, but it felt like we slipped into something where the weight of the show was on 'how am I going to deal with retirement?' And it just wasn't enough," James said.

"Kevin Can Wait" season 2 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, at 9:00 p.m. EST on CBS.