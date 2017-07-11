'Kevin Can Wait' Season 2 Spoilers, Plot News: How Will Showrunners Explain Erinn Hayes' Departure?

Following the axing of Erinn Hayes (Donna) from CBS' "Kevin Can Wait," showrunners have to come up with a scenario that will explain why her character is gone. As the wife of the main character Kevin Gable (Kevin James), Donna's departure will not be an easy reveal.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Kevin James has to say goodbye to on-screen partner Erinn Hayes in CBS' "Kevin Can Wait."

In the first season finale, Donna quit her job at the hospital when she didn't get the head nurse position. TV Line has suggested possible scenarios that include either death or divorce to explain her departure.

The show could do a time jump where Donna had to leave to "find herself" because of a wrong career move. The Gables could also divorce because Kevin blew through their savings and both him and Donna no longer have regular jobs.

One more creative suggestion could have Kevin waking up next to Leah Remini as his wife, Carrie, and have him say he dreamt he was married to someone named Donna.

Remini guest starred in "Kevin Can Wait's" two-part season 1 finale in May as Kevin's work wife, Vanessa Cellucci, for an undercover job with the police. Her guest stint was supposed to be a mini-reunion for James and Remini, who co-starred as husband and wife, Doug and Carrie, on "King and Queens," which ended on television nearly 10 years ago. So, having Kevin wake up with Carrie as his wife in season 2 would usher in a proper "King of Queens" revival.

The showrunners decided Remini would permanently stick around as a series regular on "Kevin Can Wait" season 2 as the episodes with her guest appearance improved the ratings. This meant abandoning the original premise of the show, where Kevin was supposed to be a retiree enjoying more time with his wife and kids, to delve into a "new creative direction."

Meanwhile, Hayes has moved on following her axing on the CBS series. Deadline reported that she has booked the female lead role in the upcoming comedy series, "The Dangerous Book for Boys," which will stream on Amazon. The show is from "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston and Greg Mottola and will begin filming in New York this summer.