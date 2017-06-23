Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson Teaming for Netflix Remake of 'Highwaymen' to Hunt Down Bonnie and Clyde

Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson will likely be teaming up for a Netflix remake. "Highwaymen" will feature the actors as Frank Hamer and Manny Gault, who were the real-life Texas Rangers who hunted down Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

"Highwaymen" was originally a Universal Pictures project that was shelved several years ago. Netflix is reportedly working a deal to salvage the film from the other studio and, in the process, also sign Costner and Harrelson as stars.

The script, which was originally written by John Fusco ("Marco Polo"), has gotten a brand-new treatment and revision from John Lee Hancock ("Saving Mr. Banks), who will also direct the movie. At one point, Paul Newman and Robert Redford were attached to the movie, which never materialized.

If the project moves forward, Costner will assume the role of Hamer while Harrelson will be Gault. These Rangers were no longer working when Bonnie and Clyde launched a series of robbery in Texas. Authorities asked Hamer and Gault back to help foil the gang when several cops were also being killed during encounters and shootouts with the notorious criminal duo. The movie will follow the point of view of Hamer, who was known to have survived over a hundred gun fights in his career.

In 1967, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway starred in the movie "Bonnie & Clyde" as Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. The movie received a romantic comedy treatment despite its premise as a story about dangerous criminals.

Denver Pyle played Frank Hamer in this version but his characterization was different from the real-life Hamer. He was depicted as a vengeful man who had a personal beef with Bonnie and Clyde.

Apart from creating original TV shows, Netflix has been expanding its original movies to entice more subscribers. The streaming site also signed up big Hollywood names like Brad Pitt, Will Smith and Martin Scorsese for its movie line-up.