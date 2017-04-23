Kevin Durant Injury Update: NBA Superstar Still Unsure About Game 3, Says He Is 'Trying to Be Smart About It'

Kevin Durant is still unsure if he will be able to join the Golden State Warriors on Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers this Saturday.

Despite his left calf strain, the All-Star player practiced with his team this past Friday. He admitted in an interview with ESPN that while he felt good during the training and he "wants to play," he knows that he might not just yet.

"I want to be out there every step of the way with the team, but I understand health is important and I want to feel great hopefully for a long run this postseason," Durant said.

Durant is taking into account all aspects of the situation with regards to sitting games out due to his injury and how it could affect his career, but he remains determined to join his team. "I understand the big picture, but I still want to play," he went on to say.

If Durant really wants to play through the injury this Saturday, he will have to go through a couple of individual workouts and a morning shootaround without a hitch.

Durant knows the risks though. He stepped into court with injury before, but it only led to him sustaining another. Obviously, he does not want that to happen again.

"I don't want to play one game and sit out another two weeks. So I'm just trying to be smart about it, but also I'm still itching to get out there on the court," he said.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that they are approaching the situation carefully. After having sustained the left calf injury during Game 1, Durant was sidelined for Game 2 despite his willingness to play.

Thankfully, the Warriors managed to defeat the Blazers in Game 2. As for Durant, Kerr said that they want to make sure he is in tip top shape before allowing him to be back out there.

"[We want] 100 percent health. If it was Game 7 of the Finals, he'd play because we're not talking about anything that could damage his career," Kerr said.

"But what we're talking about is something that if [it] potentially could get worse and knock him out for a few weeks, then it's not worth it," he went on to say.