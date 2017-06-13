Kevin Durant, Rihanna News: Finals MVP Sends Love to 'Work' Singer After GSW Defeats Her Favorite Team

The Golden State Warriors have already been crowned as the 2017 National Basketball Association champions, but the bickering between Finals MVP Kevin Durant and singer Rihanna has yet to simmer.

Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates.

Shortly after the GSW won against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, June 12, with a 129–120 finals score, the press asked Durant if he had a final word for the "Work" singer who is also a self-confessed die-hard fan of the Cav's main man, LeBron James.

Kevin Durant has a final message for Rihanna: https://t.co/rLZ4IiInJt pic.twitter.com/DDNMN4l1mE — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 13, 2017

At first, the GSW small forward claimed that he had nothing more to say to the R&B superstar despite the viral incident in Game 1 where she booed him while trying to shoot free throws. But after a while, Durant sent some love for Rihanna.

"Love you, girl, but I got to do it," Durant said directly in front of the cameras of USA TODAY Sports while clutching his Finals MVP trophy. "Gots to do it! You understand me?"

He also admitted that the ongoing beef between the two, which was highlighted when he seemed to have stared down with her after hitting a three-point shot during the first game of the finals, could be considered as a personal highlight.

"Oh, my gosh, more than that," he said.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also appears to have taken another stride at the new Finals MVP in her latest Instagram posts. After the GSW won the game at the Oracle Arena, the singer posted several memes to express her continued support for James. One of them was an edited clip from Disney's "The Lion King" where she stars as Simba, James as Simba's father Mufasa, while Durant was seen as the film's antagonist Scar.

#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause....ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

But surprisingly, she congratulated Durant in the post with the caption: "#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause....ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!!"