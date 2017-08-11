Kevin Hart News: Fan Sues Comedian After Alleged Assault by His Security

A fan is suing Kevin Hart over claims that the comedian's security team assaulted him and called him foul names.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Kevin Hart is being sued by a fan after his security team allegedly assaulted him in 2015.

Hart's fan, Jay Collins, said that the incident happened in 2015 when he was invited as a VIP guest at the comedian's Philadelphia concert. Collins claims that he was "aggressively approached and detained by stadium security," TMZ reported.

After he was handled by stadium security, Collins was handed over to Hart's personal security team, who threatened that to tase him and then pressed the prongs of the taser on the fan's face, neck and back.

Afterward, Collins was thrown to the ground and was hit in the head, neck and shoulders. Hart's security team also allegedly punched his rib cage. When Collins was exiting the premises, Hart's security called him foul names such as "b**ch, p**sy and coward."

Collins didn't reveal if there was a reason for both the stadium security and Hart's personal team to mistreat him like that, although his lawsuit is asking for more than $50,000. The lawsuit is directed at Hart because Collins believes that he should take responsibility for the people working for him.

Hart has not yet given comments about the lawsuit.

Although Hart has been surrounded by a couple of controversies — such as rumors of him cheating on his pregnant wife, which he laughed at — the comedian has chosen to stay positive.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Hart said, "I walk a nice line, man. I'm a people lover and I'm not trying to change anytime soon."

Hart stays true to this motto by staying away from certain topics, which includes anything about U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

"The world today, it's really not a laughing matter. It's serious. I don't want to draw attention to things I don't have nice things to say about," Hart told Variety, explaining why he doesn't want to make fun of the U.S. president.