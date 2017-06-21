Kevin Owens Leg Injury News: WWE Star Sustains Serious Injury?

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens could be suffering a serious injury sustained in his recent match.

Facebook/Kevin OwensKevin Owens returned to WWE SmackDown Live after rumors of having a serious leg injury.

At the recent Money in the Bank ladder match, Owens might have sustained a serious injury after he was shoved from the top of the ladder. Owens climbed to the top of the ladder when he was pushed by Sami Zayn. The U.S. champ hit the ladder and fell on his leg and hip.

All Wrestling News reported that Owens was seen being accompanied by referees to retreat to the back stage after the Money in the Bank ladder match.

During the Wrestling Observer Radio segment, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed that Owens could be suffering a serious leg injury. However, no updates were given about Owens's condition after the Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, Owens has already resurfaced on WWE and appeared on the most recent SmackDown Live show to call for an open challenge.

In the short clip provided by WWE, Owens was inside the ring talking about his new Face of America Open Challenge.

"That's why I take it as my duty as the United States Champion, to truly make SmackDown Live the land of opportunity. Because tonight I'm gonna take one lucky individual from Dayton, Ohio a chance at my title," Owens said.

"The Kevin Owens Face of America Open Challenge begins now," the U.S. Champ proclaimed.

Owens was answered by Chad Gable, who went into the ring to start the fight.

When Owens pointed out that Gable was not qualified for his Face of America Open Challenge because he was not a local of Dayton, Ohio, Gable had an amusing response.

"I'm here to answer your challenge Kevin, and actually, I just moved to Dayon. ... This morning."

Gable then stated his address and Owens had no choice but to fight on the spot.