'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' Air Date, Plot News: Will Comedy Appeal to Non-Religious? [VIDEO]

ABC comedy series "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" is anchored on religion but will it also appeal to the non-religious? Its story centers on a man who is at his lowest point until a mysterious individual coaxes him into saving the world by doing good deeds.

Facebook/KevinProbably Jason Ritter stars as the suicidal Kevin who gets help from an angel in "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World."

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" was originally called "The Gospel of Kevin" but ABC ordered the title change so that it wouldn't sound "exclusive," according to show creators Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas.

The showrunners discussed the series' merits with The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview and corrected the notion that the comedy is only aimed at faith-based viewers.

"You can be a religious person or you can not be a religious person and still connect with Kevin's quest to be a better person," Butters said. "The show really is about hope, because I feel like right now on television, there [are] more shows about dystopian possibilities than there [are] about people actually learning to be kind to each other."

Jason Ritter stars as Kevin, a suicidal man, while Kimberly Hebert Gregory plays Yvette, the woman who pushes him to change his life by helping others.

Ritter said in the same THR interview that shows with religious themes often draw feelings of exclusion or discomfort, especially for those with different beliefs. When he read the script, however, he instantly knew that "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" was going in a good direction.

Meanwhile, some viewers who saw the show's teaser concluded that Yvette is an angel or God's messenger. The actress, however, revealed that there is more to it than that.

Gregory told The Wrap that Yvette does not have the typical angelic qualities but there is a purpose to why she is there for Kevin. Butters confirmed that Kevin and Yvette need each other and all will be revealed as the episodes play out.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC. The show also stars Joanna Garcia Swisher as Amy, J. August Richards as Nathan, India De Beaufort as Kristin, and Chloe East as Reese.