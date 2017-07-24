Kevin Spacey's New Netflix Project 'Gore' to Begin Filming in Italy This August

Kevin Spacey has a new project with Netflix titled "Gore." The "House of Cards" star will lead the film as the American icon Gore Vidal and filming will begin in Rome, Italy in August.

"Gore" will be set in the 1980s with Michael Hoffman as the director. From Rome, filming will reportedly move to Vidal's former residence at a cliffside mansion in the Amalfi Coast called the La Rondinaia.

Vidal, an American writer, cultural icon and political essayist, made the La Rondinaia his ultimate home following his success as the screenplay writer for "Ben Hur." It was there that Vidal redefined his career as a novelist. He also welcomed guests like Hillary Clinton, Paul Newman, Mick Jagger and Lauren Bacall in this mansion.

Vidal never publicly admitted his sexuality but he allegedly had a relationship with Howard Austen for over 50 years. Fellow novelist Edmund White told Out that Vidal didn't believe in labels. Vidal's friends in the same Out feature agreed that he did not want his sexuality to define him. He scoffed at words like "gay," "fag," "queer" and "homosexual."

"Perhaps his rejection of labels also came from how bitter he felt about 'The City and the Pillar,' which was crucified by many critics," White said. "I think that affected how he saw homosexuality generally."

The esteemed writer and intellectual's lifestyle draws a lot of similarities with Spacey, who also refused to make any public statements about his sexuality. When Spacey hosted the recent Tony Awards, he made jokes about the rumors that he is gay.

Once confronted about his sexuality in a 2010 interview with The Daily Beast, Spacey declared, "I don't live a lie. You have to understand that people who choose not to discuss their personal lives are not living a lie."

Vidal died in 2012 at the age of 86. Netflix has not yet announced when "Gore" will stream on the platform.