Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom News: 'KUWTK' Star 'Fake Tried' to Get Pregnant With Ex-Husband

Khloé Kardashian dropped a major bomb in the sneak peek for the finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 13 when she admitted that she "fake tried" to get pregnant with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Estranged couple Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

In the trailer for the season finale that will air on Sunday, June 11, the 32-year-old reality star and entrepreneur went to an appointment to see Dr. Andy Huang with her sister Kim. Khloé wanted to find out her chances of being the surrogate mother for the latter's third child with husband Kanye West.

During their consultation, the reproductive specialist asked Khloé about her fertility history. Fans of the Kardashians are aware that she and Odom were having a hard time conceiving a child of their own during their years of being together. They even documented their fertility journey in their spin-off series "Khloé & Lamar," but they never managed to have a child.

Now, Khloé has admitted that she was not really serious during her fertility treatments.

"I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest. So I just kept pretending I was doing it," Khloé stated in the trailer, as reported by E! News. "When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage."

She also revealed that she felt that having a child with the former Los Angeles Lakers star was not the right thing to do at that time because of his cheating and drug abuse problems.

"I think I've done a lot of covering up for him — even when it made me look like I was the problem," she added. "But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other deeper s— to deal with."

While Khloé opted to be honest about faking her fertility struggles in the past, some have criticized her for what she did. According to reports, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star used to be an inspiration to all the women who struggled with infertility during that time.

Meanwhile, Odom's 17-year-old daughter Destiny slammed his "toxic" marriage to Khloé in an interview with People. According to the teenager, everything changed when her father decided to marry the reality star.

"When your dad's an NBA player, that's already enough, but when he's marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don't have a private life anymore," she stated.

She also admitted that she was a fan of the Kardashians' reality show, which was why she found it weird to see her dad marry one of the cast members of the show that she used to watch religiously.

The young Odom revealed that the marriage became very destructive for her father.

"I wouldn't say it was a matter of my dad loving Khloé more than me. I think that my dad has an addictive personality, so he was addicted to the attention he got with Khloé more than me," she explained. "And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating."