Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Updates: NBA Baller Throws Surprise Party for 'KUWTK' Star, Pregnancy Rumors Persist

Tristan Thompson sure knows how to make his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's birthday extra special.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokBirthday girl Khloe Kardashian gets a surprise party from boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center threw a surprise birthday celebration for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star on Sunday night to kick off her 33rd birthday at the Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. Kardashian's birthday falls on Tuesday, June 27.

The stylish couple reportedly arrived in the party place after having dinner at the Tao Restaurant with Kardashian's sisters Kourtney, Kim, and her husband Kanye West, half-sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother Kris Jenner.

Sources told E! News that the birthday girl looks extremely happy and in love. They also seemed to be very affectionate with each other during the party.

"You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," the source stated. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."

Other reports reveal that the NBA star exerted all efforts to make his girl happy. He brought gold donuts, various cakes and cookies, cake pops, and numerous Kit-Kat bars. There was also a gold cake. He also reportedly had a photobooth set up in the venue.

However, rumors about Kardashian's pregnancy intensified after the reality TV star reportedly posted a series of Polaroid photos on Snapchat where the couple were feeding each other treats and sharing a kiss. But fans noticed that the birthday girl captioned it with "Dad + Mom."

Is @khloekardashian pregnant?? Her Snapchat has me thinking she is! I hope she is, she deserves all the happiness in the world ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/enx72SJEXv — Fly High Robin ❤ (@xemilyrodgersx) June 26, 2017

Fans were quick to speculate that the 33-year-old celebrity/entrepreneur and her 26-year-old beau are now expecting their child. Yet a report from TMZ claims that the "dad" and "mom" were just the couple's nicknames for each other.

But the report also reveals that Kardashian already talked about having kids with Thompson on her reality show. "He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there," she reportedly stated in her long-running reality series with her family.