Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors: Celebrity Posts Photos with Words 'Dad and Mom'

There are speculations that Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend are expecting after she posted photos of her and her beau with the caption "Dad + Mom."

Facebook/KUTWKKhloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson might be expecting.

Could this mean the host of "Revenge Body" is pregnant with a child with her beau, Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson? The speculations came after she shared a series of polaroids of her and her beau having a sweet moment from her 33rd birthday party weekend celebration. One of the pictures had the words, "Dad + Mom" written on it, TMZ reported.

However, it appears that the Kardashian personality is not yet pregnant and only uses Dad and Mom as their terms of endearment. But the reality star is in fact looking forward to having kids of her own, now that she has been an aunt to her sisters' kids for a very long time.

On the recent season finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim brought Khloe to her fertility doctor to get checked if her uterus is healthy enough for her to become a surrogate for her sister.

Unfortunately, Khloe was told that the number of follicles in her uterus is unusual for her age, which means that her chances of becoming pregnant are fewer than what is expected at her age.

Khloe then decided to stop taking birth control pills and returned to the doctor to see if her situation improved. Dr. Andy Huang confirmed to Khloe that her uterus is looking very normal now, and that her chances of getting pregnant have increased, PEOPLE confirmed.

Khloe then shared that starting a family is one of the things that she and Thompson are already discussing.

"He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is scary. It's like a really big step," Khloe said.