Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors: Is the Reality Star Debuting Her 'Baby Bump' While Shopping?

Khloe Kardashian is once again hounded by pregnancy rumors after the reality TV star was spotted with what seems to be a baby bump while shopping in Los Angeles.

MediaTakeOut posted several photos of the 33-year-old while shopping for clothes at the REFORMATION boutique while donning a pair of high-waisted denim jeans. According to the online publication, Kardashian seems to have gained a few pounds and is showing some signs of an early baby bump.

HollywoodLife reportedly reached out to Kardashian's camp to verify the rumors. But while her reps remain mum about the speculated pregnancy, the publication claims that it may not be impossible for her to become pregnant since she no longer uses contraception when she started dating the Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

The couple is also reportedly looking forward to having children together. During one of the episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian stated: "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like — it's scary. It's like a really big step."

Thompson already has a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, while Kardashian was previously married to former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Kardashian and Thompson are also reportedly looking for a new house in Los Angeles together. But the place that they are reportedly looking for will not serve as a family home; instead, the NBA player will use this as a place to rent whenever he visits his lady love during his free time. The couple is currently staying in Cleveland, Ohio where Thompson's team stays.