Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson News: Khloe Kardashian Wants to Marry NBA Beau Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has once again managed to land in the arms of an NBA player. While the Kardashian may be hearing church bells ringing, Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson wants to take things slow.

According to reports, the Kardashian has set her eyes on a potential husband. She will reportedly do what it takes to tie Thompson down, and this includes buying her own ring and shouldering all expenses for their future wedding.

"She's set aside half a million bucks, which she figures will pay for the ceremony as well as dresses, catering, entertainment and a five-star honeymoon," an insider informs RadarOnline.

Rumor has it Khloe is spoiling her beau with lavish gifts such as expensive jewelry and posh trips. Despite the bribes, Thompson is said to be on a different pace as Khloe. Marriage is not yet in this Canadian's immediate plans.

While the Cavs are working on a repeat of the NBA Championships, Thompson has asked for some distance while the season is ongoing, reports say.

"Khloe can't stop pushing for marriage and babies, and now he's asked for some 'time out,'" an anonymous source shares with OK! Weekly. "It's totally distracting him from his game too, so he's told her he needs some space."

The NBA star's teammates have warned him about rushing into marriage, given Khloe's failed marriage to Lamar Odom. Reports seem to blame Khloe for the Cavs' failure to stand strong against the Boston Celtics in Game 3, as she was watching from the sidelines that day.

Although the Kardashian clans' lives are highly publicized, numerous rumors about the family pop up every now and then. It is important to note that Khloe has not expressed the said claims mentioned; thus, fans should treat the reports with a grain of salt.

More updates should follow.