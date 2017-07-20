Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Planning to Have a Baby?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are getting really serious about their relationship. A source revealed that the couple are even talking about marriage and having a baby. While Khloe deeply adores her nieces and nephews, the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star now wants to have a baby of her own.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California in November 23, 2014.

It was recently revealed that Khloe is reportedly hoping for an engagement in the near future, saying she "is very happy and positive about her future," a source told People.

On the season finale of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," the youngest Kardashian sister accompanied Kim Kardashian West to a doctor to discuss surrogacy. After a brief health scare issue, Khloe was told that should she decide to have a baby of her own, she will not be having any problems with regard to her pregnancy in the future. The star later revealed that she already stopped taking birth control.

"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," Khloe told the cameras.

"He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there," she later added.

The Cavaliers basketball star is already a father to his son, Prince. The 6-month-old is Thompson's son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Sources claimed that Khloe has also spent some time with Prince.

An insider also revealed that the star loves seeing her man on daddy duty.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson confirmed their relationship status in September last year. At that time, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple were taking things slow as Khloe sorted out her divorce with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Khloe, together with her sister, was very visible during the most of the 2017 NBA Finals games where she supported Tristan as he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Khloe gushed about her relationship with Tristan, saying, "[I've] never been in this type of love."